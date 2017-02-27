Massive NC chicken plant fire was accidental, workers to receive pay

TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire at a Duplin County chicken plant in which three emergency service workers were injured Saturday night has been ruled accidental.

Duplin County officials say the fire was the result of an electrical short in an upstairs office that caught a desk on fire. The fire then spread throughout the building.

Emergency crews responded to 253 Butterball Road around 11:15. On arrival, first responders found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

Three emergency service workers were injured but were all released after being treated at a nearby hospital.

The plant, which employs about 650, is closed until further notice, WECT reported.

House of Raeford Farms posted on Facebook that all employees will be paid their normal wage until further notice. They’ll be contacted by the end of the week by a company representative regarding job assignments.

Fire crews from Duplin, Pender, Sampson, New Hanover, Jones, and Onslow County all responded to assist with fire operation and water shuttle. Duplin County EMS was available to transport as needed

. In addition, Wallace Police Department, Duplin County Sheriffs Office, NC Highway Patrol, NC State Bureau Investigations, NC Emergency Management, NC Department of Transportation, American Red Cross and Duplin County Emergency management all responded.

The Hazmat regional response team out of Wilmington responded and monitored the air and found no threat to surrounding areas.