NC Chihuahua rescued from 6-inch sewer pipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — It took more than three hours of plotting and planning to figure out exactly how to rescue a 6-pound Chihuahua from a 6-inch pipe in east Charlotte.

“Every time we would put something down in there to try and get her out, she would crawl further in the pipe,” said Charlotte Fire Department Captain Brian Barr.

No one is really sure how Lee Lee got down into the pipe. The call came into Charlotte Fire just before noon on Saturday.

Station 15 and Rescue 3 both responded and tried several different ways to get the dog out, with no luck.

“It’s not a situation that any of us had ever run into,” said Captain Barr.

CMPD’s Animal Care and Control as well as Piedmont Natural Gas responded to help. PNG brought out a dig crew to dig out around the end of the pipe where Lee Lee was stuck.

Fire crews carefully cut the section near where the dog was wedged and were able to pull her to safety and into the grateful arms of her owner.

All in a day’s work, according to fire crews that responded. All of it ended with Lee Lee safely back at home with no more than a pretty interesting story to tell.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.