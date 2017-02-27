NC policeman saves dog from home engulfed in flames

By Published: Updated:

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — An off-duty Leland Police Officer can add another title to his badge – hero.

firedogsave
CLICK FOR 7 LARGER PHOTOS OF KIA THE DOG, THE DAMAGED HOME AND THE POLICE OFFICER

Sergeant Jonathan Hall was off-duty Sunday afternoon when he heard that his neighbor’s home on Caico Court in the Mallory Creek subdivision was engulfed in flames.

John Davidson and his daughter Halle were not home at the time, but Hall knew their beloved dog Kia was inside fighting for her life.

Hall quickly sprang into action and kicked down the door of the burning home, fighting flames and smoke. He had to exit the home at one point due to smoke inhalation.

On a second approach, he found the dog panting in the back of the house.

He pulled her out of the burning home, minutes before the roof collapsed.

The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s