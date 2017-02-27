NC policeman saves dog from home engulfed in flames

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — An off-duty Leland Police Officer can add another title to his badge – hero.

Sergeant Jonathan Hall was off-duty Sunday afternoon when he heard that his neighbor’s home on Caico Court in the Mallory Creek subdivision was engulfed in flames.

John Davidson and his daughter Halle were not home at the time, but Hall knew their beloved dog Kia was inside fighting for her life.

Hall quickly sprang into action and kicked down the door of the burning home, fighting flames and smoke. He had to exit the home at one point due to smoke inhalation.

On a second approach, he found the dog panting in the back of the house.

He pulled her out of the burning home, minutes before the roof collapsed.

The home is considered a total loss.

