NC school system’s superintendent charged with DWI

MARSHALL, N.C. (WSPA) – Madison County Schools Superintendent Ernest Todd Holden was charged with DWI on Saturday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

They say he was stopped on US 19 in Yancey County.

An officer with the Burnsville Police Department made the stop and referred the matter to the Highway Patrol, said a trooper.

Madison County Schools Spokesperson Christiaan Ramsey says the matter is under investigation.

He says once the investigation is complete, the Board of Education will release more information.

Holden is not working Monday, according to Christiaan.

