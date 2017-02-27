NC sex offender accused of raping woman, returning next day to kill her

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS FROM ACROSS NC

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) — A Brunswick County sex offender is accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman before coming back the next day and attempting to kill her.

According to arrest warrants, Lavonshea Fletcher, 29, of Shallotte was charged with attempted murder, three counts of breaking and entering to terrorize/injury, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape and first-degree burglary.

Warrants state that on Saturday, Feb. 25, Fletcher broke into a residence on Tryon Road in Shallotte and raped a woman inside the home.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, Fletcher is accused of breaking back into the same home and stabbing the same woman.

Both the victim and Fletcher were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Fletcher was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital.

His bond was set at $2 million.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s website, Fletcher was convicted in Brunswick County in 2016 of indecent liberties with a child. He was also convicted in Mecklenburg County in 2012 of assault on a female and in 2014 of assault with a deadly weapon.