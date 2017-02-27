Plan to repeal HB2 struggling to find support

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A plan to repeal House Bill 2 is struggling to find support just as the NCAA is considering whether to keep North Carolina from hosting championships for the next several years.

A new bill was introduced in the house Monday night.

Though some Republicans and Democrats are supporting it, one of the people who put the plan together says the votes aren’t there to pass it.

Governor Roy Cooper came out against the plan and has been urging Democrats to reject it.



He worries about a provision that would allow people to place a referendum on the ballot if a city passes a nondiscrimination ordinance.

But, Republicans say without Democratic support this plan is going nowhere.

The latest plan to repeal House Bill 2 may never even get a vote in the House.

House Bill 186 first came to light last week.

It would repeal HB2 and would also allow local governments to regulate bathroom access, though only for government facilities.

But, it contains a controversial provision that would allow people to get a referendum on the ballot if they oppose a local nondiscrimination ordinance.

“But, we’ve seen time and time again when you put civil rights into referendum, it’s a whole different ball game,” said Matt Hirschy of Equality N.C.

Governor Roy Cooper is opposing the idea too, saying it would lead to endless campaigning.

He’s urged Democrats not to support the bill.

“Gov. Cooper is the adult in the room in this discussion. What he is proposing is that the referendum portion be removed. We don’t need to have a whole bunch of miniature HB2s campaigns running around this state,” said Wayne Goodwing.

Republican Chuck McGrady helped put the plan together.

But, he says he has no path forward without getting Democrats.

“And all of a sudden, I’ve got Democratic colleagues telling me of the threats that were being made against them,” said Rep. Chuck McGrady (R-117th – Henderson).

He declined to say who was making the threats.

This all comes as the NCAA considers whether to keep North Carolina from hosting tournaments for the next five years.

“There’s no question that the pressure is coming from a very specific place,” Hirschy said.

“No pressure that I haven’t felt for a long time. These deadlines I’ve known for a long time,” McGrady said.

Tuesday business owners and lawmakers on both sides of the bill will essentially holding dueling press conferences all morning.

The bill is also getting push back from supporters of HB2 who don’t want to see any changes made to that law.