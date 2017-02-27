Smithfield church youth leader caught naked with 15-year-old girl, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A church youth coordinator was naked with a 15-year-old girl inside a vehicle parked at an elementary school when they are were caught by a Johnston County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said.

Around 2:25 a.m., Michael Todd Jansco, 24, of Clayton was caught with the girl inside an SUV parked at River Dell Elementary, located at 12110 Buffalo Road.

The deputy was performing a routine check at the school when he spotted a suspicious vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jansco lied to the deputy and said he was 18 but a routine background check showed him to be 24.

And the deputy learned Jansco picked up the girl at her home after meeting her at Elizabeth United Methodist Church in Smithfield, where Jansco is a youth coordinator, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jansco was charged with felony statutory rape of a child and booked at Johnston County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Elizabeth United Methodist Church but has not heard back at this time.