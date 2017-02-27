Tenn. high school janitor charged with aggravated statutory rape

WATE-TV Published: Updated:
Jessica Galyon in a photo from WATE.
MIDWAY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Roane County high school janitor has been charged with statutory rape.

Jessica Galyon, 29, is charged with sexual battery by an authority figure, aggravated statutory rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.

Court documents indicate Galyon is accused of making sexual conduct with a person between 13 and 18 during a time she had supervisory or disciplinary power over them.

A Roane County Sheriff’s Office report said they had been called in October when Midway High School officials learned that Galyon, who had been working there as a janitor, had been sending and receiving sexual Facebook messages with a student.

Galyon was taken into custody on Thursday and released on $15,000 bond.

Roane County Director of Schools Leah Watkins says Galyon was not an employee of the school system but rather a contractor.

She has been barred from school property.

