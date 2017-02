RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Trump supporters held a rally this morning near the Old Capitol in downtown Raleigh.

A number people attended with signs backing the president.

At least one counter-protester also showed up. Police made her move across the street, because she wasn’t part of the permitted rally. After the rally was over, a woman from the pro-Trump group crossed the street to speak with the anti-Trump woman. A crowd gathered and watched the two talk.