Wake Forest PD looking for man accused of dragging cop with car during traffic stop

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are searching for a man accused of dragging a cop with his car and eluding arrest Monday morning.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jared Timothy Knaus, 28, of 204 Plantation Drive in Youngsville, following an incident that occurred during a traffic stop along East Wait Avenue.

A driver’s license checking station was being conducted along East Wait Avenue at the entrance of the Bowling Green subdivision around 12:20 a.m. when police came into contact with Knaus.

According to police, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana while they were speaking with him. Knaus consented to a search and exited his vehicle. Not long after doing so, he jumped back into his vehicle and struggled with officers before driving awway. Knaus is accused of dragging an officer and knocking him down in the roadway, police said. The officer suffered a minor knee injury during the incident.

After dragging the officer, Knaus turned into the subdivision where the stop was being conducted and then got his vehicle stuck in a wooded area behind Gracie Girl Way. He then jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Shortly after that, a homeowner on Deasley Drive called police and reported that a man had entered their home through the front door and then ran out the back door when he was confronted.

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived at the home and tracked Knaus but was not able to find him, police said. Officers have also been unable to find the suspect.

Warrants have been obtained for Knaus for felony flee to elude, felony assault on a law enforcement officer causing injury, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone who believes they may know the whereabouts of Knaus are urged to call the Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.