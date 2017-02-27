Woman airlifted after Moore County wreck

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was airlifted to UNC Medical Center after a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 1 in Moore County at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

“The driver apparently was startled by running into the rumble strips on the left side of the highway near the guardrail and yanked the wheel, turning the car sideways and running off the road,” according to Frank Staples with Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue.

The driver was trapped in the car until rescuers managed to pop off the driver-side door, Staples said.

Southern Pines police are investigating the wreck.

Southern Pines Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS and the Southern Pines police all assisted with the incident.

