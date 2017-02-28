2 men wanted for questioning in connection with Fayetteville attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted murder that occurred Feb. 16.

Police are continuing to investigate the attempted murder of David Dotson and have identified two men they believe may have information regarding the shooting.

Dotson was struck multiple times during the shooting, which happened about 4:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, police said. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Pierre Marquis Russ, 27, of the 6500 block of Brookstone Lane, was arrested on Feb. 19, police said.

Russ has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police are now looking for Chrishawn Johnson, 22, and Tavone Simmons, 21.

Neither man has been charged in the case, but they’re believed to have information relevant to the police investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-9554, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).