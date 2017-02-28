23-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside her condo



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The investigation continues after a young woman was stabbed inside her Nashville condo early Tuesday morning, and the suspect remains on the loose.

Police were called to the Wedgewood Park condo around 6 a.m. after Tiffany Ferguson’s roommate woke to her screams and called 911.

After leaving her room, the roommate noticed the condo’s door was open and found Ferguson.

“She found her roommate suffering from what we now know are multiple stab wounds,” police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and there may have been a confrontation between Ferguson and the suspect before she was stabbed.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video released Tuesday afternoon shows a man checking for unlocked car doors around 5 a.m. He then reportedly began checking for unlocked apartment doors.

According to a release, police said they believe the suspect accessed Ferguson’s home through an unlocked door. Police said the suspect allegedly left Ferguson’s condo at least once with some items from the home before putting them outside.

Ferguson is believed to have been stabbed when the suspect came back into the condo a second time.

The man was later seen walking away on Ridley Boulevard, just around the corner from the condo complex, where some items taken from Ferguson’s home were recovered.

The unknown man was last seen wearing a zip up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with holes and boots. Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is urged to call Metro police at 615-74-CRIME.

Police said they think Ferguson’s murder may have been random, and a potential weapon has been recovered. An autopsy will be performed.

Ferguson worked as a critical care nurse at Saint Thomas West.

Her family released a statement late Tuesday that said, “We would ask that everyone respect our privacy during this time of our great loss. Our entire family needs this time to grieve.”