31 dogs removed from Fuquay-Varina home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities removed 31 dogs from a Fuquay-Varina home in February, said Dr. Jennifer Federico of Wake County Animal Control.

Animal control authorities removed 25 dogs from the home in the 300 block of Depot Street in Fuquay-Varina on Thursday as a result of the anonymous tip, she said.

Officers had been to the home twice earlier in the last two weeks and removed a total of six dogs on those visits.

The dogs were all of good weight, and all but one have been placed with agencies including the SPCA of Wake County and Cause for Paws. The remaining dog hasn’t been placed because it’s under-socialized, she said.

No charges have been filed against the people living in the home. The case is being handled in conjunction by Fuquay-Varina Police and Wake County Animal Control.

The owners were trying to care for the animals but had been overwhelmed, Federico said.