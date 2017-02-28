Car crashes through wall of Knightdale veterinary hospital

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
(Dr. Justin Church | Smithfield Road Veterinary Hospital)
(Dr. Justin Church | Smithfield Road Veterinary Hospital)

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed through a wall and into the surgery room of the Smithfield Road Veterinary Hospital in Knightdale on Tuesday, a veterinarian said.

No one was in the room at the time, and no animals or people were injured.

The crash happened when a man was at a nearby Exxon station suffered some sort of medical attack that caused him to accelerate sharply, said Dr. Justin Church, of the veterinary hospital.

The man appeared to be fine afterward and was not taken away in an ambulance, Church said.

The hospital staff is currently waiting for a building inspector to determine whether or the animal hospital will be able to reopen Tuesday.

