Car drives into crowd at Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A car drove into a crowd of people before the start of the Mardi Gras parade Tuesday in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Initial reports said that 11 people had been injured, three critically. A marching band was in the area of the crash.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances on scene with several patients of stretchers. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.

City officials are on the scene of the crash. The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

On Saturday, 28 people were injured after a drunk driver plowed into the crowd at a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, police said.