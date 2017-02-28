Deputies seek man who stabbed Roanoke Rapids homeowner in face, officials say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County authorities are looking for a man who stabbed another in the face, officials said.

The incident happened Tuesday at a home in the Bullington Road area of Roanoke Rapids, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said in a statement.

When deputies arrived they found that a homeowner had been stabbed in the face by an acquaintance, Tripp said.

The victim was transported to an medical facility, where he is in stable condition.

Steven Nicholas Wright, 20, of Roanoke Rapids is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information as to the where about of Steven Wright is encouraged to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-1991, or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

