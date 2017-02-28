Fire crews save dog from Moore County blaze

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County fire crews extinguished a house fire and helped save a dog from the blaze on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported as a house fire around 9:30 at 237 Oakwood Drive in Vass.

Two cats and a dog named Patty were in the house and were rescued.

When Patty was brought out of the house, a fireman noticed she was suffering from smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Fire crews, who had a pet-sized oxygen mask, and used it on Patty, who recovered soon after being on oxygen, authorities said.

The house fire was brought under control when a brush fire on nearby Thurlow Lake Road broke out.

Crews managed to extinguish both fires by 11 a.m.

Southern Pines Fire and Rescue assisted with both fires and the North Carolina Forest Service brought trucks and plows to the woods fire.

