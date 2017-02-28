Man gets 60 years in prison for child molestation ‘horror,’ Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man will spend at least 60 years in prison for molesting an 11-year-old child, police said.

John Brooks Glover, 51, on Tuesday was sentenced after he was found guilty on various child sex charges, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Glover knew the victim in the incidents, which began in Nov. 2013. The incidents were reported to police in Nov. 2014 and Glover was arrested in Jan. 2015, police said.

“Detectives worked relentlessly to bring resolve to this case and ensuring the victim received assistance for the horror they had to endure,” police said.

Glover was found guilty earlier Tuesday of two counts of rape of a child by an adult offender, two counts of sex offense by an adult offender, five counts of indecent liberties with a child and other sex crimes.

Glover received sentences of between 600-840 months and 300-420 months, which will run consecutively.

He will not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 60 years in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Glover have lifetime registration as a sex offender and lifetime GPS monitoring, once released from prison.