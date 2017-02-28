Man, trapped after car wreck, drank urine to survive

SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 69-year-old man survived five nights trapped in his car before he was found down an embankment on the northern end of the Olympic Peninsula.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Richard Jones was found by a man walking his dog Monday off Sequim-Dungeness Way.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Pieper says Jones had been missing since he left home Wednesday night to get his wife a bottle of wine.

Jones told police he was driving home when a car coming over a hill blinded him. He swerved, over-corrected and went off the road.

The car hit a tree in a brushy area, blocking his doors and making the car difficult to see from the roadway.

He told police he drank his urine to survive.

He was home Monday after being treated for dehydration and hypothermia.