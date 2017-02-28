Missing 10-year-old Cary boy found safe after going to hotel and asking for help

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 10-year-old Cary boy has been found safe, Town of Cary officials said Tuesday morning.

Khristian Joseph, 10, was last seen leaving Pleasant Grove Elementary School on foot at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Cary police said.

Joseph was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, dark blue jeans and black sneakers with neon green laces.

The search for Joseph started after his mother came after school to pick him up, but he was not there, according to police.

School officials then reviewed security footage, which showed a boy leaving the school when students were released for the day, officials said.

The boy on the video went toward nearby woods that back up to Page Road and Interstate 540 and Interstate 40.

Crews searched inside the school three times for Joseph. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was using thermal imaging in the search.

The Cary Fire Department, Wake County school staffers and Wake County security crews were helping Cary police look for Joseph on Monday night.

The search was suspended around 10 p.m. Monday.

According to Cary officials, Joseph was returned safely to his mother at 5:15 a.m. today with the help of the Durham Police Department.

A Cary police official said that Joseph apparently wandered around the woods all night before deciding he needed help. He went to the front desk of a Sleep Inn on Page Road where the clerk then called police.