Moncure shooting suspect facing new charges for firearms, fake grenade

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has filed new charges against a man already charged in a Valentine’s Day shooting and manhunt after firearms and a training grenade were found in his vehicle.

Angel Abiel Soto, 27, is now facing one count of hoax by false bomb and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. All of the charges are felonies.

He was already facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, a felony, and assault with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.

On Feb. 14, deputies were called to a property on Charlie Brooks Road in Moncure, where Jacob Hinson, 21, had been shot, according to deputies.

With the help of an FBI task force, authorities arrested Soto, who was considered armed and dangerous, about 2 a.m. the next morning at Pine Gate Apartment complex in Chapel Hill.