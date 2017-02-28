Moore County man cashed checks stolen from elderly victim, Sheriff’s Office says

Bracey Lee Chavis (Moore County Sheriff's Office)
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old man faces three felony charges after the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said he cashed multiple stolen checks belonging to an elderly person.

Bracey Lee Chavis, of Carthage cashed the stolen checks in Vass on January 24, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was arrested and charged with felony exploitation of the elderly, felony identity theft, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

Chavis was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $2,000.00 secured bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court March 14.

