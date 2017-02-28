Multiple pets killed, 2 kids, 1 adult injured in NC house fire

Multiple pets were killed in the fire and two kids and an adult were injured (Mark Davenport/WBTV)
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — Three people, including two kids, were taken to the hospital and numerous pets were killed in an Iredell County house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a mobile home on Eufola Road before 4:30 a.m., fire officials say.

Fire officials say six people were able to escape the mobile home fire after a dog woke them up. The three people sent to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

