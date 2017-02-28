NC assistant principal killed in 2-vehicle crash

By Published: Updated:
Hardin in a photo from Facebook via WECT.
Hardin in a photo from Facebook via WECT.

BOARDMAN, N.C. (WECT) — An assistant principal at an Onslow County elementary school was killed in a wreck Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Old Boardman Road in Columbus County.

Hardin in a photo from WNCT.
Hardin in a photo from WNCT.

According to State Highway Patrol, Debra Hardin, 57, of Jacksonville, was attempting to cross the westbound lane of U.S. 74 at around 5:20 p.m. when another vehicle hit her car on the driver’s side.

Hardin was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Three people in the other vehicle were also taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare with minor injuries.

Officials said speed is being investigated as a factor in the deadly collision. No charges have been filed at this time.

WITN reports that Hardin was an assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary in Jacksonville and was a teacher for 15 years before getting her Master’s in administration from East Carolina University.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s