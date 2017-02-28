NC assistant principal killed in 2-vehicle crash

BOARDMAN, N.C. (WECT) — An assistant principal at an Onslow County elementary school was killed in a wreck Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Old Boardman Road in Columbus County.

According to State Highway Patrol, Debra Hardin, 57, of Jacksonville, was attempting to cross the westbound lane of U.S. 74 at around 5:20 p.m. when another vehicle hit her car on the driver’s side.

Hardin was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead.

Three people in the other vehicle were also taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare with minor injuries.

Officials said speed is being investigated as a factor in the deadly collision. No charges have been filed at this time.

WITN reports that Hardin was an assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary in Jacksonville and was a teacher for 15 years before getting her Master’s in administration from East Carolina University.

