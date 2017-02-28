NC dog mauled to death in own backyard

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) — Melita and Rick Edwards’ beloved Jack Russell terrier, Jaky, was killed Saturday while being let out for her normal morning routine in the backyard.

Two large dogs approached the 10-year-old dog and started circling her.

Melita ran inside to grab her phone in case she needed to call 9-1-1 and grabbed a broom in an effort to shoo the dogs away.

In a matter of seconds, one of the dogs had Jaky in her mouth and was ripping off her skin. A neighbor shot a pellet gun at one of the dogs involved in the attack, which ultimately died.

Jaky was rushed to an emergency vet after the brutal attack. The dog died at the facility.

The Edwards say the two dogs that attacked Jaky were not on leashes, roaming the neighborhood and belong to a family several streets away.

Pender County Animal Control confirmed Tuesday they have an investigation ongoing into this case, and that the owners of the two dogs did violate the “at large ordinance” that says dogs must be under voice control or on a tether. The Edward’s dog was in on their own property, so Animal Control says they did not violate any laws.

There is no leash law in Pender County.

