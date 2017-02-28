NC dog mauled to death in own backyard

By Published: Updated:

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) — Melita and Rick Edwards’ beloved Jack Russell terrier, Jaky, was killed Saturday while being let out for her normal morning routine in the backyard.

Jaky who died on Saturday. Photo from WECT. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE
Jaky who died on Saturday. Photo from WECT. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Two large dogs approached the 10-year-old dog and started circling her.

MORE NEWS: NC policeman saves dog from home engulfed in flames

Melita ran inside to grab her phone in case she needed to call 9-1-1 and grabbed a broom in an effort to shoo the dogs away.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

In a matter of seconds, one of the dogs had Jaky in her mouth and was ripping off her skin. A neighbor shot a pellet gun at one of the dogs involved in the attack, which ultimately died.

Jaky was rushed to an emergency vet after the brutal attack. The dog died at the facility.

The Edwards say the two dogs that attacked Jaky were not on leashes, roaming the neighborhood and belong to a family several streets away.

Pender County Animal Control confirmed Tuesday they have an investigation ongoing into this case, and that the owners of the two dogs did violate the “at large ordinance” that says dogs must be under voice control or on a tether.  The Edward’s dog was in on their own property, so Animal Control says they did not violate any laws.

There is no leash law in Pender County.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s