NC parents charged after 2-year-old son found wandering along street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — Two Thomasville parents have been charged with child abuse and numerous drug-related charges after someone found their 2-year-old son wandering along the road alone Monday.

According to a news release from the Thomasville Police Department, a passerby found the boy on Hasty School Road and stopped to help him. The passerby called his home, but were unable to reach anyone and contacted police.

Officers found marijuana, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia inside the home of the parents, who were discovered in bed, unaware the child was gone.

Jeremy Nelson Billings and Melinda Wright Billings, both 30, of Thomasville, were charged with possession of schedule II substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

Both are in Davidson County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and have a March 29 court date in Thomasville.

Neighbors say it’s a miracle the boy wasn’t hurt or killed.

Pamela Thomas lives across the street.

The speed limit is 35 mph on Hasty School Road, but Thomas says drivers usually go a lot faster than that.

“This road is pretty rough. It stays busy all the time. He could’ve been killed,” said Thomas. “That would’ve been horrible. That would’ve been horrible!”

Thomas says the Billings’ family just moved in about a month prior to the incident.

She says she doesn’t know the family personally but she is thinking about their son right now.

“My heart really goes out to him. That little boy is going to be changed forever,” said Thomas. “I’m totally shocked. I have a grand baby that’s four and I couldn’t imagine.”

The Davidson County Department of Social Services placed the boy into the custody of a family member.

However, it is possible that the parents will be able to regain custody of the child.

A spokesperson for the DSS says they’ll try to help the parents and re-unify the family.

Ultimately, a judge will make that decision at a later court date.