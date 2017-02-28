NC teacher accused of ‘intimate relationship’ with student order to stay away from school

Rebecca Reeves in court February 28. (CBS North Carolina)
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A judge ordered a Nash County teacher accused of a sexual relationship with a student to stay away from the school.

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools suspended 33-year-old Rebecca Reeves with pay February 21 after receiving information about an improper relationship with a student. Reeves teaches family and consumer sciences at Southern Nash High School. She began working for the school system in 2013, and has no prior suspensions, dismissals, or demotions.

Reeves faces two counts of sexual activity with a student. North Carolina law prohibits school employees from having sexual activity with any student at the school.

The Nash County Sheriff said school faculty learned February 16 about an “intimate relationship” between Reeves and a student in the Nash-Rocky Mount Schools system which began in October. Investigators have not specified which school the boy attends.

School administrators began an internal investigation and then forwarded their findings to the sheriff’s office. County investigators obtained a warrant for Reeves’s arrest, and Madison County deputies arrested her in their jurisdiction, which is near Asheville. Reeves posted a $40,000 bond.

A judge ordered Reeves on Tuesday to stay away from the boy’s home, temporary residence, school, and place of work. She is also prohibited from direct or indirect contact with him.

Her next court appearance is set for March 16.

