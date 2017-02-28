Owner of tree removal business killed in tree trimming accident in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a tree removal business was killed in a work accident Monday afternoon in Selma, Capt. R.L. Daniels with the Selma Police Department confirmed.

Police and emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Dixie Drive around 1 p.m. in response to a 911 call indicating that an accident had occurred.

Kenneth Earl Vick, 65, who was the owner of Country Boy Tree Removal in Kenly, was approximately 70 feet up in the air in a bucket in an aerial lift when a section of the tree he was cutting fell onto the arm of the lift and ejected him from the bucket, police said.

Vick fell 70 feet to the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other employees were working with Vick when the incident happened, officials said. Those employees were on the ground and were not injured.

The North Carolina Department of Labor arrived on scene Monday afternoon to conduct an investigation. Daniels said the police department was on scene to secure to the site so labor officials could investigate.

Officials said that windy conditions may have played a role in the accident.