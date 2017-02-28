Panthers beat Hurricanes 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout and the Florida Panthers got a much-needed win over the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Roberto Luongo stopped all three Carolina skaters in the shootout after making 23 saves.

Jaromir Jagr scored his 761st career goal. Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Panthers.

Florida snapped a three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time in five games.

Sebastian Aho and Lee Stempniak scored for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 29 shots.

The Hurricanes have lost seven of their past eight games.

