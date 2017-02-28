Sheriff: Suspect in NC deputy shooting told wife ‘We’re going to die tonight’

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WFMY) — A man accused of shooting his wife and a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputy, told his wife “we are going to die tonight,” according to Sheriff BJ Barnes.

A seven-hour standoff ended with the suspect, Donald Ordie Meador, Jr., shooting himself in the face, after shooting a deputy four times and his wife once.

Barnes said Meador, 53, was armed with multiple weapons and a bulletproof vest he owned from a previous job working security. The situation began when Meador called his wife on Monday afternoon.

“His wife was called home by him and when he got home, he told her, ‘We’re going to die tonight,'” said Barnes.

Meador allegedly told his wife to call 911 when he arrived home, but then changed his mind and called 911 himself. Barnes said Meador called and hung up without saying anything.

“He intended on ambushing my officer when he came in,” Barnes said. “This gentleman was armed with a handgun, .45, .357 (magnum), .38, shotguns, and had a lot of ammunition.”

When deputies arrived, Meador’s wife broke free and ran towards the deputy. Barnes said Meador opened fire, hitting his wife in the foot and also hitting the deputy four times. The deputy returned fire, but only hit Meador in areas protected by the vest. The deputy took Meador’s wife to safety before they were both taken to the hospital.

The deputy was shot in the shoulder, arm, leg and hip and underwent surgery at Moses Cone. Barnes said the deputy will likely be relocated to another hospital for follow-up treatments. Meador’s wife also received treatment. Her condition is still unknown.

For hours, deputies, as well as Greensboro Police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, surrounded the house on Brookledge Court. A hostage negotiator tried to reason with Meador, but Barnes said his threats to shoot officers continued throughout the night. The neighborhood surrounding the house was evacuated for safety.

“His last conversation to us before we put gas in the house was, if ‘I come out, I’m going to come out shooting.'”

Barnes explained Meador fired several rounds at police and struck a police robot at one point. Flash bombs were deployed through the night as a distraction. Just before 2 a.m., deputies released tear gas into the house, which prompted Meador to come outside where he then shot himself. Barnes said the bullet exited his cheek and was a non-life threatening injury. Meador was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Since 2010, deputies were called to the house 13 times. Col. Randy Powers said only one call was domestic and the others were “medically-related.” Barnes said Meador was taking painkillers in the past, but was unsure if Meador was medicated at the time of the standoff.

“I don’t know what set this off,” said Barnes.

As for the deputy, Barnes said in his 22 years in Guilford County, he only recalls one other time a deputy was shot on duty.

“That was almost 20 years ago,” said Barnes. “You worry about it. You worry about it a lot.”

Barnes said the deputy will live but, “It’s going to be difficult for him or anyone else. I mean this was an ambush. That’s all there is to it.”

Sheriffs from surrounding counties reached out to Barnes, offering their support. The scene on Brookledge Court will remain active through Tuesday, as the crime scene is investigated. The deputy’s name is expected to be released Tuesday morning.