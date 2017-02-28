Trump critic from Morrisville attends speech as Price’s guest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some of President Trump’s guests at his speech to Congress were people whose relatives were killed by illegal immigrants.

It was part of an effort to get support for new immigration enforcement measures overall.

But, one man from North Carolina who was there for the speech Tuesday night says the president’s focus is misplaced.

As President Trump made his first address to Congress, a critic of his from Morrisville was in the audience watching.

Faisal Khan spoke via Facetime Tuesday night.

“My presence is there to show that I am as American as anybody else, as equal as anybody else, and I have equal rights like anybody else,” Khan said.

Khan is Muslim and advocates for immigrants and refugees.

He was a guest of Democratic Congressman David Price.

“There’s a lot of fear in terms of what might happen, but Muslims are very strong people,” Khan said.

In his first few weeks in office, President Trump’s policies have led to large protests in the Triangle including at RDU after his executive order barring refugees and immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries.

This week, Trump’s supporters pushed back.

“We think that President Trump deserves a chance to make the changes that will be necessary,” said Dee Park of Moore County.

Trump spoke about immigration as he prepared to sign a new executive order, expected Wednesday, after the first was blocked by a federal judge.

“It is not compassion, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur,” Trump said.

Trump said the country has defended other nations’ borders without doing enough to protect our own.

“America must put its own citizens first because only then can we make America truly great again,” he said.

“Start really talking about some substantive policies that are going to make America better and stronger, economically and strategically as well,” Khan said.