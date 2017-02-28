Wake deputies give chilling testimony in Nathan Holden trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chilling testimony was given Tuesday by Wake County deputies who tried to capture Nate Holden after he killed his in-laws in Wendell in 2014.

Prosecutors are using this testimony to convince a jury that Holden deserves the death penalty.

Holden was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of his in-laws, Anglia and Sylvester Taylor.

RELATED: Wake double murder suspect starts shouting during prosecutor’s closing argument

The state began laying out its case trying to prove Holden is a violent individual who engaged in a shootout with deputies who were tracking him after the murders.

Wake County deputies said they’d gone to a home where Holden used to live searching for him.

A SWAT team gathered in an armored vehicle outside the home where Holden was believed to be hiding. A robot was used to reveal he wasn’t in the residence.

A police K-9 tracked Holden to a nearby field where he had a shootout with deputies.

“He immediately raises his right hand and started shooting at me,” said Deputy Brian Simms.

Deputies returned fire at Holden while scrambling for cover and later found Holden on the ground.

“The subject was laying there unconscious with the weapon slightly off his right hand on the ground,” Deputy Brad Manville said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the defense began its case with a social worker who worked with Holden in 1995 as part of an after school program.

Delmonte Jefferson said Holden’s murder conviction shocked him.

“It was not the Nate we knew. The Nate we knew was a leader. The Nate we knew would’ve prevented things from happening,” Jefferson said.

Holden told the judge he will not testify in his own defense during this portion of the trial. He did not testify earlier in the trial either.