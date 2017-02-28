Wednesday night storms to bring risk of damaging winds to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Storms are expected to sweep through the Central North Carolina on Wednesday evening as a cold front moves through the area, bringing the risk of damaging winds with them.

Increasing clouds are expected to precede the cold front Wednesday, which is the first day of March. It will be warm, dry and windy during the day, with a high near 80. Wind gusts during the day could get as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Storms Wednesday night will move through from west to east across central North Carolina in a line that will likely bring rain to everyone.

There will be a risk of damaging winds associated with the storms, which are expected to pass through between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday. Damaging winds from thunderstorms can be as strong as 50 to 70 mph and are capable of knocking down trees.

Most of the state, including Durham, Wake and Johnston counties, as well as virtually all of Cumberland County will be at slight risk of damaging wind.

The far southeastern tips of Cumberland and Wayne counties, the southeastern half of Sampson County and points east will have only a marginal risk of damaging winds.

Rain and storms will be clear of the area by the morning commute Thursday as colder temperatures move in for a few days. Morning temperatures will eventually get into the 30s Friday morning and the 20s Saturday morning before warmer temps return by next week.