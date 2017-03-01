AMBER Alert issued for abducted 8-year-old NC girl

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) — Buncombe County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding an 8-year-old girl.

Deputies say Bailey Lynn Queen, 8, was last seen on Asbury Acres Drive in Candler.

Officers were responding to a domestic incident on Tuesday when Bailey’s mother said her ex-husband, Joshua Randy Queen, 32, assaulted her and took their child and stole her car.

Bailey was last seen in a white T-shirt and orange shorts.She is described as a white female, approximately 4 feet tall, who weighs 50 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshua Randy Queen is described as a white male who is approximately 6 foot 2, 210 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a 2003 tan Toyota Corolla with the North Carolina license plate YPX-7062.