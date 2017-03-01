CBS North Carolina celebrates 1 year as your central NC CBS affiliate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was one year ago today that we switched over from being WNCN-TV, an NBC affiliate, to CBS North Carolina.

It was actually Feb. 29, 2016 that we made the switch, but since 2017 isn’t a leap year, we’re marking the special occasion today, March 1.

Since the switch, CBS North Carolina has consistently delivered some of television’s top hits such as “The Big Bang Theory,” the “NCIS” series, “Blue Bloods,” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

CBS also carries popular sports programming including the NFL, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship and the Masters.

As for local programming, North Carolina News airs from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then again at 11 p.m.

