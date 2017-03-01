Duke doctor drops 9-year-old NC girl with rare syndrome over use of CBD oil, dad says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A 9-year-old girl with a condition called Lennox Gastaut Syndrome is being dropped by her doctor because she’s using CBD oils as part of her treatment, according to the young girl’s father.

Mia Morley's family is frustrated by the decision of her doctor to drop her because her treatment with CBD oils, according to her father. (WECT)
Dylan Morley said the doctor from Duke, who had been treating her for five years, dropped Mia Morley.

“Out of the blue, he just dropped us,” Dylan Morley said, adding they got notice about two weeks ago.

Morley says Dr. Mohamad Mikati told him it was because the CBD oils, while legal in North Carolina, are not FDA approved.

Morley says Dr. Mikati has never managed the CBD dosing but he has prescribed Depakote, a medicine to control her rare form of epilepsy.

Since starting on CBD pills, her father says Mia has gone from 30 pills a day to just three.

“Now we’re being told by the person we were happy with to go someplace else,” Morley said. “He knows her, so it’s frustrating to start over with someone who doesn’t know her.”

Morley says Dr. Mikati gave him some referrals, but he is unsure what he will do next.

