Durham woman charged in Chapel Hill motel murder

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old Durham woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder that occurred over the weekend at a Chapel Hill motel, police said Wednesday morning.

Alexis Shenell Joyner, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in Charlotte by members of the U.S. Marshals Service following a police pursuit, police said.

According to authorities, Edward Young III was shot at the Red Roof Inn motel, which is located at 5623 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to Duke University Hospital where he then died from his injuries.

Joyner has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting at the Red Roof Inn.

Joyner was located in the 4000 block of Colebrook Road. The Marshals Service saw the woman getting into the rear passenger seat of a vehicle and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle led authorities on a three-mile pursuit.

The chase ended in the 2000 block of Dunlavin Way when the vehicle crashed into a tree and Joyner ran from the vehicle. She was caught after a short foot chase and arrested.

Joyner is being held in the Orange County Jail under no bond.