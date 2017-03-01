Fact check: Trump’s speech to Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump spoke to Congress Tuesday and updated the nation on progress he’s made since taking office.

He made a lot of claims so CBS North Carolina Investigates decided to fact check some of them.

“The stock market has gained almost 3 trillion dollars since the election on Novemeber 8. A record,” Trump said.

That one is true. Reports show the S&P 500 has recently surged 11 percent and the Dow Jones has been closing at all-time highs.

“Our trade deficit with the world in goods was nearly $800 billion,” Trump announced.

That one is not true.

CBS North Carolina Investigates checked with the U.S. Department of Commerce which lays out a yearly report showing the deficit was $502 billion dollars.

Read the report here.

“Since my election, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel and Walmart and many others have announced that they’ll invest billions and billions of dollars in the United States and create tens of thousands of new American jobs,” Trump said.

That one is somewhat true and somewhat false.

The companies he mentioned have in fact announced they’ll be creating new jobs, but many of them did so before he was president. Sprint and Ford announced the jobs were coming regardless of who was elected.

And CBS North Carolina emailed Fiat Chrysler, asking the same thing. The company sent a release showing their job expansion was part of plan announced in Jan of 2016

Read the release here.

Trump cited the National Academy of Sciences saying immigration led to higher taxpayer costs. “Our current immigration system costs America’s taxpayers many billions of dollars a year,” Trump said.

The AP points out this is not exactly what that report says.

It says immigrants “contribute to government finances by paying taxes and add expenditures by consuming public services.”

The report found that while first-generation immigrants are more expensive to governments than their native-born counterparts, primarily at the state and local level, immigrants’ children “are among the strongest economic and fiscal contributors in the population.”

This second generation contributed more in taxes on a per capita basis, for example, than did non-immigrants in the period studied, 1994-2013.

See a full breakdown of highlights from the president’s speech here.