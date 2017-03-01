Fayetteville man in custody on attempted forcible sex offense charge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man sought on an attempted forcible sex offense charge was taken into custody on Wednesday, authorities said.

Matthew McLean, 42, of the 300 block of Person Street is charged in the incident that took place on Feb. 6 near the intersection of B and Person streets, police said.

According to police, McLean and the victim knew each other.

McLean is charged with attempted second degree forcible sex offense.

McLean surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.