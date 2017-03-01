February was warmest ever in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With another month in the books, it’s official: February 2017 was the warmest February in Raleigh since officials started keeping records in 1886.

The average temperature for the entire month was 53.3 degrees Fahrenheit, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. It surpassed the old record of 52.7 degrees, which was set in 1890.

The average temperature for the whole winter, which is defined for climate purposes as December, January and February, was 48.1 degrees, making it the third-warmest winter of all time in Raleigh.

February saw two new record high temperatures for individual days: Feb. 7’s high of 76 degrees tied 1904’s record and Feb. 12’s high of 83, which surpassed the 75-degree record set on Feb. 12, 1999.

The month was also the second-driest February on record.

Additionally, February 2017 was the all-time hottest February in Greensboro, where records have been kept since 1902, according to the weather service’s preliminary data.