Goldsboro police quickly detain man who robbed bank at gunpoint, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was nabbed Wednesday soon after he robbed a bank at gunpoint, police say.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 301 E. Ash Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

During the robbery, a man came into the bank, pulled out a gun and took money from tellers’ drawers, police said.

The robber then took off running north from the bank, according to police.

Several officers, investigators and vice officers “quickly established a perimeter” and found a suspect about two blocks away in the 300 block of Park Avenue, police said.

That suspect was then identified by witnesses and police found a gun and a “large amount” of cash on the suspect.

Devon Melvin Williams, 24, of 427 Denmark St., was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping and 2 counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams is being held on a $500,000 bond and has a first court appearance planned for Thursday, police said.