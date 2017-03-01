Fayetteville neighborhood’s key road still not fixed after Hurricane Matthew

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Photos of a crashed SUV were seen throughout the Triangle following flood damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Images showed the scene after a driver crashed a Nissan Rogue into a massive sinkhole along Bingham Drive in Fayetteville.

The driver was OK but the road has been closed for the last four months.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction should begin at the scene next week.

Many people are happy to hear construction will start soon.

“Well the traffic is awful so it will probably take you an extra 15, 20 minutes just to get to the end of Bunce Road,” said Teresa Wright, an Arran Lakes resident.

Bingham Drive between Tiree Drive and Brentwood is one of many roads throughout Cumberland County that are still closed after Hurricane Matthew flood damage.

Officials say the road was washed out by floodwaters and a massive underground pipe was damaged.

“The other road in Arran Lakes and Strickland Bridge Road being out, it’s like we’re isolated here, one way in, one way out, and the traffic is terrible,” said Charles Stone, who lives in Arran Lakes.

According to the N.C. DOT, several thousand vehicles used the road every day before it was shut down.

Construction crews are now finalizing plans to build a bridge along the road.

The project is expected to cost $1 million.

The N.C. DOT estimates the road will re-open by the second week in August.

“Wow that’s just a long time, I can’t get over how long it’s gonna take and then I go downtown and look at the city bus terminal, sure is looking good and my road is still shot,” Stone said.

Cumberland County will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Hurricane Matthew progress.

That meeting is taking place at the Charlie Rose Agri-Expo Center at 301 E. Mountain Drive.