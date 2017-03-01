Man arrested as ICE serves warrant in Franklin County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man in Franklin County was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after a federal arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday afternoon, according to an ICE spokesman.

The spokesman told CBS North Carolina that Raymundo Barrios-Jimenez was arrested at a home on Banes Road in Franklin County following a brief barricade situation.

Officials said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in to assist with the arrest after Barrios-Jimenez barricaded himself in the home.

ICE officials said Barrios-Jimenez was taken into custody as part of an on-going federal investigation.

According to documents filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Barrios-Jimenez is a native of Mexico and had been deported from the United States in 2011 after having entered the U.S. unlawfully.

The criminal complaint filed on Wednesday said that Barrios-Jimenez was told by U.S. officials of the penalties for reentry without obtaining the consent of officials. The complaint said the ICE agents learned of a tip on Feb. 23 that Barrios-Jimenez might be in North Carolina at a home “involved in the distribution or sale of narcotics.”

Investigators went to investigate the tip and later found Barrios-Jimenez and a car registered to him with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, according to the complaint.

Barrios-Jimenez is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday.