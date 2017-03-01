NC deputy suffers 2 broken vertebrae, other injuries in crash during chase

ap logo By Published: Updated:

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (AP) – The Washington County sheriff says one of his deputies suffered two broken vertebrae and bleeding on the brain when his cruiser crashed as he responded to a chase.

derrick-allen
CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE OF ALLEN AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

WITN-TV in Greenville reports Sheriff Johnny Barnes said Derrick Allen sped away onto Davenport Forks Road after a deputy tried to stop him on Monday.

Barnes said Deputy Robert Cartwright responded to a call for back-up, and was about a half-mile from the chase when he lost control of his cruiser and landed in a ditch.

After stopping and starting several times, Allen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, the sheriff said.

Allen was placed in Washington County Jail on the charges of felony flee to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, failure to heed blue light and siren, possession of marijuana and reckless driving to endanger.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Allen was placed under a $750,000 bond.   Barnes said a search of Allen’s car turned up crack cocaine, marijuana and $1,504.

It’s not known Allen has an attorney.

Barnes says Cartwright is expected to make a full recovery.

— WNCT contributed to this story

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s