NC lawmakers introduce ‘brunch bill,’ would allow alcohol sales before noon Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow restaurants to sell alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Senate Bill 155 is backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The bill is also supported by the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association.

“This ‘brunch bill’ will allow our North Carolina restaurants and hotels to meet their guest’s needs,” the group said in a news release. “With 55 million visitors to our state every year, this bill will be good for tourism and hospitality. The local ‘opt in’ provision is a new approach. We believe a number of counties will want this new option for their citizens and guests.”