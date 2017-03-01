NC woman accused of using stolen debit card nearly 20 times

Serena Dyer (New Hanover County Detention Center)
Serena Dyer (New Hanover County Detention Center)

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A 30-year-old woman is facing dozens of charges after the Carolina Beach Police Department said she used a stolen debit card almost 20 times.

Serena Christine Dyer has been charged with financial card theft and 19 counts each — one for each time the card was allegedly used — of obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft.

She was booked under a $100,000 bond.

In December 2016, Dyer and another woman were arrested in connection to the theft of an Amazon Pantry box off the front porch of a Wilmington home. That incident was caught on video by a surveillance camera.

