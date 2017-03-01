Police: 10-year-old NC boy stole parents’ car, drove for 2 miles before crashing

WBTV logo By Published: Updated:

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A 10-year-old boy reportedly took a car without this parents’ knowledge and crashed into another vehicle in Mooresville.

According to Mooresville police, the incident happened Tuesday evening around 5:50 p.m.

Police say the young boy, who has an underlying medical condition, was able to get a set of keys to the car and his parents were not aware.

The boy reportedly drove for nearly two miles before he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Faith and Shears roads.

Investigators say the boy and the other driver both suffered minor injuries in the crash. There is no word if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s