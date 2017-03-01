Police: 10-year-old NC boy stole parents’ car, drove for 2 miles before crashing

A 10-year-old boy reportedly took a car without this parents’ knowledge and crashed into another vehicle in Mooresville.

According to Mooresville police, the incident happened Tuesday evening around 5:50 p.m.

Police say the young boy, who has an underlying medical condition, was able to get a set of keys to the car and his parents were not aware.

The boy reportedly drove for nearly two miles before he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Faith and Shears roads.

Investigators say the boy and the other driver both suffered minor injuries in the crash. There is no word if charges will be filed.

