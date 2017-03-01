Search underway after Wake County deputy’s vehicle rammed

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Wake County Schools were on “low level” lockdown while authorities on Wednesday afternoon were looking for two men after a Wake County deputy’s vehicle was hit, officials said.

Officials were searching at 2:20 p.m. at Wendell Blvd. and U.S. 264 near the Sheetz gas station.

The incident happened when a man matching a description of someone wanted by law enforcement was seen driving.

The man’s car was stopped, but he then rammed a patrol car and ran into nearby woods, according to officials.

Clifton Martin Kiwane is wanted on various drug charges and additional charges, deputies said.

East Lake School, Wendell School and Carver School are on “low level” lockdown, according to school officials.