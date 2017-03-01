Seymour Johnson Airman found dead in Wayne County home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Airman assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Base was found dead in his Wayne County home on Tuesday, officials say.

Tech. Sgt. David J. Devier was an aircraft maintenance crew chief with the 911th Air Refueling Squadron in the 916th Air Refueling Wing, military officials said.

Devier had been stationed at Seymour Johnston since April 2016.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

“We lost a member of our family yesterday; it hits home and affects us all,” Col. Eric Jenkins, 916th Air Refueling Wing commander, said in an email. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to David’s family.

“We thank everyone who has offered condolences to our wing family already and ask people for patience while the investigation is ongoing,” Jenkins added.